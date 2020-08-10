Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Lebanon’s PM Diab announces resignation of government

| August 10, 2020
Lebanon’s premier Hassan Diab stepped down Monday amid fury within and outside his government over the deadly Beirut port blast he blamed on the incompetence and corruption of a decades-old ruling class.

“Today we are heeding the people and their demands to hold accountable those responsible for a disaster,” he said in a televised address, blaming a “corrupt” political class that has ruled Lebanon for more than 30 years for the August 4 explosion.

“This is why today I announce the resignation of the government.”

