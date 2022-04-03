Leading industrialist Zakaria A. Zia elected President of Industrial Association

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Leading industrialist Zakaria A. Zia has been elected as the new President of Islamabad Industrial Association(IIA) Mian Waqas Masood as senior vice president and Shahid Cheema as vice president. The services of former presidents of Islamabad Industrial Association Mian Akram Farid, Khalid Javed and Tariq Sadiq for industrial development are unforgettable. Annual General Body Meeting (AGM) of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) Islamabad Industrial Association It was held in the office of the President Islamabad Industry Association’s manufacturing, automobiles, pharmaceutical, oil, marble and floor sub-trade organizations appreciated the tireless efforts of former President Tariq Sadiq and M. Akram Farid, Former ICCI President Khalid Javed. The association is the sole representative of the industrialists of neighboring industrial estates including Islamabad Capital Area and Kahuta Industrial Triangle. Worked tirelessly to adapt to the requirements of The Islamabad Industrial Association, under the leadership of the outgoing President Tariq, has played a significant role in highlighting the industrial identity of Islamabad. It is noteworthy that today Islamabad industry is one of the most important industries in Pakistan

Former President Islamabad Industrial Association Mian Akram Farid congratulated the newly elected President, Senior Vice President, Vice President and Executive Committee and appreciated the services of the outgoing leadership. He highlighted the important issues of the industry and apprised them of the efforts being made to address them and the achievements of the Co-Industrial Association and acknowledged the cooperation of CDA and CBR in this regard. He said that security, tax matters, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and improving the welfare of the people involved in the industry were involved. He added that apart from solving the problems of the industry, To create a soft image of the industry. The association liaised with business entities, chambers of commerce and other industry associations. For the business community, defense organizations had the potential to join hands in local production. The association has also done a lot for the environment. He said that installation of pollution control plants and planting of 50,000 plants in the steel industry is noteworthy. He said that continuity of policies is February to improve the economy of the country. He said that there are more than 1200 large industrial units in Islamabad. These include Steel Marble, Oil & Ghee, Soap & Chemical, Manufacturing, Automobiles, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, IT & Gas Pipe Manufacturing, Food, Flour Mills, etc., which contribute significantly to the country’s economic growth and Are a source of employment for individuals

Former President Islamabad Chamber Khalid Javed administered oath to the newly elected officials and addressing the function said that the achievements so far are due to unity among the industrialists and nothing can be achieved without unity. He apprised the CDA and the concerned departments about the progress of the area and the current progress of the New Industrial Zone project. He said that industrialists from Islamabad and adjoining areas could benefit. Khalid Javed also briefed about the work of Islamabad Industrial Association and stressed on the need to set up a separate and independent office to enhance its usefulness. The newly elected President Zakaria Akbar Zia said that we have a strong desire to develop the Islamabad Industrial Association as an institution. The President-elect said that there are many problems of industry with CDA and FBR and hoped that the two government departments would work together to solve the problems of the industry. The newly elected president of the Islamabad Industrial Association vowed that every effort would be made to make the industrial area ideal. It is hoped that he will make further progress in the mission and vision of Mian Akram Farid and Tariq Sadiq and the seniors and under their leadership Islamabad will continue this journey of industry success. Former Vice President Nasir Qureshi said that The president is experienced and always seems determined to bring industry and commerce up to date. And have always been committed to adapting industry and trade to modern requirements. It is hoped that Tariq Sadiq and his team will continue to play a positive role in understanding and resolving the issues and problems related to the industry. Former Presidents ICC, Nasir Khan, Mian Shaukat Masood, Sheikh Amir Waheed, Former Vice President FPCCI Karim Aziz Malik addressed the meeting. Former SVP ICCI Rafat Farid, and others seniors also present in ceremony.