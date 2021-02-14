Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kyrgyz and Qatar defense ministers discuss cooperation

| February 14, 2021
00

BISHKEK – A protocol meeting of Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev with a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar took place in Bishkek today.

A delegation consisting of Chairman of the Military Training Directorate of the Qatar Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Jassim Ahmad Muhammad Al-Muhannadi, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Sulaiti and Commander of the National Center for Defense and Crisis Response of the Ministry of Defense of Qatar, Rear Admiral Abdullah Al-Bordaini, arrived in Bishkek to agree on the project Military cooperation agreements.

On the same day, a working meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan with a Qatari delegation was held, during which the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects, training of military personnel in military educational institutions of Qatar and the possibility of holding joint combat training events in mountainous areas. Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

000

Uzbekistan eyeing 1.7 million foreign tourists in 2021

TASHKENT – This year, Uzbekistan has to attract 1.7 million foreign tourists, President Shavkat MiriziyoyevRead More

000

Pak condemns killing of Turkish people

Staff Report ISLAMABAD: Pakistan condemns in strongest terms the heinous act of terrorism in whichRead More

  • Kyrgyz and Qatar defense ministers discuss cooperation

  • Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be built despite US attempts to delay construction: Novak

  • UK’s support to global vaccine facility Covax will help Pak’s COVID-19 vaccination programme

  • US urged to support WHO with real action

  • Explored more avenues of cooperation with Government of China in Scientific and Higher Education

  • With Republican firewall, U.S. Senate acquits Trump of inciting deadly Capitol riot

  • British MPs call on government to pressure Israel to stop evictions

  • British-Pakistani lawyer elected the next chief prosecutor at ICC

    • Comments are Closed