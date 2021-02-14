Kyrgyz and Qatar defense ministers discuss cooperation

BISHKEK – A protocol meeting of Minister of Defense of Kyrgyzstan Taalaibek Omuraliev with a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the State of Qatar took place in Bishkek today.

A delegation consisting of Chairman of the Military Training Directorate of the Qatar Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Jassim Ahmad Muhammad Al-Muhannadi, Ambassador Ahmed Al-Sulaiti and Commander of the National Center for Defense and Crisis Response of the Ministry of Defense of Qatar, Rear Admiral Abdullah Al-Bordaini, arrived in Bishkek to agree on the project Military cooperation agreements.

On the same day, a working meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan with a Qatari delegation was held, during which the sides discussed the implementation of joint projects, training of military personnel in military educational institutions of Qatar and the possibility of holding joint combat training events in mountainous areas. Following the meeting, a corresponding protocol was signed.