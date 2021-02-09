KP Law Minister resigns over allegations of selling vote

PESHAWAR, FEB 09 (DNA) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Sultan Mohammad has resigned from his post over the allegations of selling vote in the 2018 Senate elections.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to take resignation from Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for selling vote in the 2018 Senate elections.

It may be recalled that a video of provincial law minister Sultan Mohammad taking money in exchange for votes in the 2018 Senate elections emerged. Sultan Muhammad was a member of Qaumi Watan Party in 2018.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while issuing orders to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the issue has demanded a detailed report.

This was confirmed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill through a tweet.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan, while deciding to take resignation from the Law Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, gave orders to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in this regard adding that a detailed inquiry will be conducted and a report will be submitted. = DNA

