Sania Nishtar inaugurates Compost Processing Unit at NARC

DNA

Islamabad: During a visit to NARC, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Special Assistant to PM, inaugurated the Bio-compost Plant. This plant, aimed at controlling locust in country, will enable standard compost production from a mixture of locust with other bio-waste materials. She told keeping in view the fact that agriculture plays a very vital role for economy of Pakistan and its development therefore, it is always a main concern to PTI government.

Dr. Nishtar further pointed out the threats to land integrity, due to increasing and combined pressures of agricultural production. Prosperity of farmers is depending upon agriculture so the need to enhance improved land management and amelioration strategies in agricultural research and development programs is necessary. Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman, PARC told about the advantage and importance of Compost Plant in agriculture.

Engr. Shamim ul Sibtain Shah, Director General NARC, Dr. Sarfraz Ahmad, Member National Resources Division, PARC, Director Land Resources , Dr. Shahid Massud Gul, Director Special Initiator, Nasir Mehmood Cheema, Dr. Tariq Sultan In-cahrge Compost Processing Unit, Director Admin, NARC, Dr. Iqbal Anjum, Dr. Khalid Ehsaas Program, Dr. Amjad, CEO PATCO and other scientists were also present in the inaugural ceremony.