Kinnow exports in slow pace to achieve its target in ongoing season
Lahore : Vice President Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF), Ahmad Jawad on Wednesday says Afghanistan recently imposed import duty on Pakistani kinnows upsetting the 100,000-tons market to exporters. Despite two countries remain in talks.
“Jawad revealed that differences exist between the two sides particularly on three to four issues, due to which the minutes of the second round were not signed”.
However to open a new chapter of transit trade and to facilitate transit trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan, both sides almost agreed on urgent solution of the remaining operational issues as soon as possible.
The Afghan side pointed out that Pakistan has raised the customs valuation on Afghan exports to Pakistan especially on fresh fruits and dry fruits since last three years. Pakistan side stated that Afghanistan has also raised customs valuation on Pakistan kinnow, mango and vegetables exports.
Both sides agreed to review and agree to a mechanism beneficial for exporters on both sides within one month including other issues too which also involves the issue of containers and Demurrages & Detention Charges.
Government to ensure retaining tax concessions on kinnow exports to Afghanistan and also getting back to Iranian market through barter trade.
