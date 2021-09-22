Wednesday, September 22, 2021
Khurshid Barlas meets KPK CM adviser on trade

| September 22, 2021

DNA

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry, Commerce & Trade  Abdul Karim Tordhar met with the Chairman Pak World Trade Expo Center Khurshid Barlas and discussed investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the meeting.

 Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Trade Abdul Karim Tordhar said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,  to bring industry and trade, investment and we are always ready to provide any kind of assistance in line with this vision.

 He also directed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment to extend full cooperation to the conference as it would play an important role in terms of investment in the province. Chairman Pak World Trade and Expo Center Khurshid Barlas Appreciated this effort and invited to attend the Invest in KPK Conference, to be held on 30 October 2021 at Pearl Continental, Peshawar.

