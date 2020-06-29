Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Khalilzad leaves for Doha, Islamabad, Tashkent: State Department

| June 29, 2020
30

WASHINGTON, JUN 29 (DNA) – The US State Department has said Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for travel to Doha, Islamabad, and Tashkent.

“At all three locations, Ambassador Khalilzad will urge support for all Afghans to meet their remaining commitments ahead of intra-Afghan negotiations, specifically reduced violence and timely prisoner releases,” a statement said.

Ambassador Khalilzad is joined by U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) CEO Adam Boehler and his team. Afghan peace, economic growth, and regional connectivity are closely linked and mutually supportive.

The delegation will explore investment opportunities and partnerships in a range of sectors to advance the economic recovery of Afghanistan and support sustained peace and stability in the region. Due to the challenges of travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador Khalilzad, CEO Boehler, and their delegation will also conduct meetings with Afghan officials throughout the trip remotely via video. = DNA

=========================

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

30

HEC condoles demise of DG Bahria University Karachi Campus

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 29 (DNA) – Chairman HEC Tariq Banuri has condoled the death of RearRead More

30

Specialized committee meeting of industry, investment held via video link

DNA KARACHI, JUNE 29 – The Specialized Committee Meetings of Industry, Investment and SMEs PromotionRead More

  • Khalilzad leaves for Doha, Islamabad, Tashkent: State Department

  • Bilawal blasts PM Khan, says he now has only two options

  • Masood Khan urges Turkey to play role of mediator to resolve Kashmir dispute

  • Terrorist attack on heart of economy cowardly: EFP

  • Army chief pays homage to PSX security guards

  • National Assembly passes Finance Bill 2020-21

  • Japanese envoy condemns militants’ attack on PSX

  • Loadshedding to effect export orders completion: Suleman Chawla

    • Comments are Closed