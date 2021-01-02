Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Kazakhstan abolishes death penalty

January 2, 2021
NurSultan, Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan abolished the death penalty by making permanent a nearly two-decade freeze on capital punishment in the authoritarian Central Asian country,a notice on the presidential website said Saturday.

The notice said President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had signed off on parliamentary ratification of the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights — a document that commits signatories to the abolition of capital punishment.

Executions were paused in Kazakhstan from 2003 but courts continued to sentence convicts to death in exceptional circumstances,including for crimes deemed acts of terror.

