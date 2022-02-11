Kakrali Brothers’ land donation for Press Club

Yoosuf Bhutta

Gujrat. Three real brothers and overseas Pakistanis have donated 10 marla land for the construction of a Press Club in Kotla town here on Bhimber Road. It is reported that three real brothers and businessmen of America ChoudharyMuzaffarKakrali, ChoudharyAfzaalKakrali and ChoudharyShehbazKakrali alias Kakrali Brothers have donated a valuable piece of land covering ten marla on Bhimber Road near Kotla Arab Ali Khan for local journalists to construct Press Club building. Journalists of Kotla Arab Ali Khan and Kakrali have thanked Kakrali Brothers for their donation of land.