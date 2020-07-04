Javed Ghani replaces Nausheen Amjad as FBR chairperson
Javed Ghani, a Customs member, has been appointed the chairperson of the Federal Board of Revenue for a short three-month period.
Outgoing FBR chairperson Nausheen Javaid Amjad has been transferred and appointed as the secretary of the culture and heritage ministry.
Amjad took the key FBR position in April 2020 after Shabbar Zaidi took an indefinite leave on health grounds. According to his Twitter profile, Ghani holds an LLM (Master of Laws) degree in international economic law from Warwick University.
