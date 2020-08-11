Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Jashan-e-Azadi musical show held at PUCAR

August 11, 2020
DNA

Rawalpindi, AUG 11  –  In connection with Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Musical Show was arranged under auspices of Punjab Council of the Arts here on Tuesday. Senior artist Masood Kawaja hosted the musical show. Assistant Commissioner ((City) Ahmed Shoaib flanked by Naheed Manzoor and Director PUCAR Waqar Ahmed graced the event as chief guest.

 

Hikmat Awan, Raj Wali, Saima Parween, Asif Mir, Ghulam Raza, and Rana Inam were among the singers beside this senior artist Yar Mohammad khan, Saeed  Anwar, Anjum Abbasi, Tahir Azad and Dildar Khan presented comedy show. While addressing on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner City Ahmed Shoaib said that Pakistan is the fruit of the eternal sacrifices of our forefathers.

 

 

He added that every Pakistani should take part in the progress of the country. Naheed Manzoor said that Pakistan is the gift of Allah almighty. Director Waqar Ahmed thanked the guests and said that Independence Day would be celebrated in a grand manner as usual.

