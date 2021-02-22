Japanese envoy meets President Alvi, shares festivity on birthday anniversary of Japanese emperor

ISLAMABAD, FEB 22 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, called on the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Arif Alvi, on 22nd February to share the festivity on the occasion of the birthday of the Emperor Naruhito. the Emperor Naruhito of Japan will turn 61 years old on 23rd February 2021.

President Alvi and Ambassador MATSUDA agreed to continue to work together for strengthening cordial relationship between Japan and Pakistan, including realization of high-level political dialogues in the near future.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the economic relationship, especially in the area of trade and investment.=DNA

