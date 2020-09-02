Japanese envoy lauds Pakistan for controlling COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, SEP 02 (DNA) – Matsuda Kuninori, Ambassador of Japan called on the Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar here in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Both dignitaries discussed matters related to the bilateral relations, especially new possibilities of economic cooperation in the post COVID-19 situation.

The Ambassador expressed his desire to further enhance cooperation between the Japan and Pakistan and to help ensure that common objectives are met.

The Ambassador congratulated the Minister on government’s skillful handling of the COVID crisis which had regulated in containing the pandemic to a large extent.

He said that the government departments had shown exemplary coordination along with the provincial governments. He said that Japanese nationals were now returning to take up various assignments in Pakistan after COVID enforced break.

He said that the Embassy is encouraging Japanese investors to look at investments in auto parts sector, building on the Japanese experience here in the auto manufacturing. He said that some Japanese investors would also be interested in re-locating their industry from elsewhere into Pakistan.

Asad Umar appreciated the efforts of the Ambassador for enhancing economic cooperation.

The Minister said that the government initially focused on microeconomic stability, which has been achieved. The focus is now on growth. He said that economic indicators are positive and we would want to push the development expenditures as well as capitalize the private sector investment. He said that the privatization program is also being revived.

Asad Umar said that Pakistani & Japanese business can explain possibilities of collaboration such as fisheries, agriculture and textiles. It was agree to organize a forum to discuss such opportunities in the near future. =DNA

