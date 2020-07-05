Jamil Akhtar appointed as GM & Project Director Tarbela Dam

ATTOCK, JULY 5 (DNA) – WAPDA Authority has handed over the additional responsibility of General Manager and Project Director of Tarbela Dam to Jamil Akhtar, General Manager Power of Tarbela Dam.

Farid Ahmad Mughal, who was promoted to the post of General Manager of Tarbela Dam, is quarantined at his residence on suspicion of corona virus. Due to which Farid Ahmad Mughal could not take up his new responsibility yet.

Therefore, the General Manager Power has been given the said additional responsibility. It may be recalled that for the first time in the history of Tarbela, the WAPDA Authority has appointed General Manager Power as General Manager and Project Director of the entire project. Thus, this responsibility is no less than an honor for Mr. Jamil Akhtar.

Jamil Akhtar will assume additional responsibilities on Monday, July 6. Jamil Akhtar has been associated with WAPDA since 1985. He is an accomplished electrical power engineer and a kind officer. DNA

