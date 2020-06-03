Islamabad residents awaiting compensation from CDA

ISLAMABAD, JUN 3 (DNA) – Over 1,000 people have yet to receive alternate plots after the Capital Development Authority constructed new sectors on their land, a bench of the Islamabad High Court remarked on Wednesday.

The bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, chided the CDA for not taking any action in the case. Islamabad has become a classic example of elite culture, he remarked. The CDA is responsible for rule of law in the city, he noted.

“Is this a joke to you? Thousands of people were displaced and no compensation has been provided to them.” Are housing societies above the law, asked Justice Minallah. “Why aren’t they following the rules?”

Ali Nawaz Awan. who is the PM’s special assistant on CDA affairs, also appeared in court. “The court is absolutely right. We have to make things better,” he said.

Justice Minallah remarked that they just want Islamabad’s elite culture to come to an end. Judges, bureaucrats and journalists have been given plots in Islamabad but people who land was purchased haven’t been given anything, he added.

The court has reserved its verdict in the case.=DNA

===========