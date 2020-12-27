Islamabad records 136 fresh corona cases in last 24 hours: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, Dec 27 (DNA): COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the

federal capital as 136 new Corona cases were reported from the city

during the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC)

said on Sunday.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 137 cases were reported on

Saturday while 123 cases were reported on Friday.

He said so far 37,117 cases were reported from the federal capital while

404 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT). He

added 31,895 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the

district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in

different streets of the capital to reduce transmission of the infection

in the selected streets and other sectors.

They also started taking actions on violation of standard operating

procedures (SOPs) related with the corona while visiting marriage halls,

markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration

also sealed schools, shops, workshop and restaurants on violation of

SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides

imposing fines on owners of different shops.

Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health

Services said that several local level administrative decisions were

made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use

of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local

transmission of COVID-19 in the city. He said the government had adopted

effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona

cases in the country.

He said a strategy was made to control corona keeping in view the global

information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a

scientific way.

He said the ministry had also asked the administrations of public and

private organization functioning in the ICT to strictly monitor the SOPs

to ensure protection of their employees from the COVID-19. DNA

