Iranian Ambassador, Qadri discuss promoting religious tourism, Ummah’s unity

| January 14, 2021
ISLAMABAD, JAN 14 (DNA) – Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sahibzada Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Iranian Ambassador in Pakistan Syed Muhammad Ali Hussaini on Thursday discussed promoting religious tourism, enhancing cooperation in cultural fields and strengthening the unity of Muslim Ummah against hostile forces.

During the meeting, both agreed that seeking guidance from Quran was vital for promoting unity and integration of Muslim Ummah.

Speaking on the occasion the minister said government and Ulema took immediate remedial measures to frustrate the conspiracies of fanning hatred and sectarian violence. He urged Ulema to keep an eye on the adversaries of the country and not to pay heed to their propaganda.

The minister said new Ziarat policy about religious tourism would be presented before the cabinet for approval next week. The policy was aimed at facilitating religious tourism to Iran and Iraq.

The envoy asked Ulema to keep an eye on the elements wanted to fan hatred and sectarian violence. =DNA

