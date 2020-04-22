Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Iran launches first military satellite

| April 22, 2020
01

TEHRAN, April 22 (P):Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday “successfully” launched the country’s first military satellite into space.

“The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and was successfully reached the 425 km orbit,” said the report.

PAKISTAN, WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 22-1

CGSS, University of Peshawar organize conference to analyze peace deal between U.S. and Taliban

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 (DNA) – Center for Global & Strategic Studies (CGSS)and Area Study CentreRead More

01

Iran launches first military satellite

TEHRAN, April 22 (P):Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday “successfully” launched the country’sRead More

  • COVID 19 cooperation: Pak, China ties further cemented: Yao Jing

  • PM Imran Khan to be tested for coronavirus

  • Iranian mission in Afghanistan resumes consular services

  • Govt to take action if virus spreads during Ramazan: PM

  • Development experts highlight significance of aligning int’l cooperation with healthcare needs

  • NAB starts investigating Pakistan’s flour, sugar crises

  • Maritime Ministry extends free time at KPT from 5 to 15 days

  • Gold rates down Rs500 per tola

    • Comments are Closed