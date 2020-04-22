Iran launches first military satellite
TEHRAN, April 22 (P):Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday “successfully” launched the country’s first military satellite into space.
“The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and was successfully reached the 425 km orbit,” said the report.
