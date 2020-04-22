Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Plane carrying medical supplies from Turkey reaches Islamabad

| April 22, 2020
FB_IMG_1587547304326

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Turkey has donated protective equipment, including 20,000 N-95 masks and 18500 safety gowns, for Pakistani doctors working in hospitals for treatment of Corona-infected patients.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, a Turkish jet carrying these items reached Islamabad on Wednesday.IMG_20200422_134349

Ambassador of Turkey was present on the occasion of handing over of equipment to Pakistani authorities.

Meanwhile 133 Turkish citizens flew back today. Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul saw them off. In his Tweet the ambassador hoped that these people will soon come back to their second home i.e Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistani authorities for facilitating safe return of Turkish cizitens. DNA

LATEST NEWS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

FB_IMG_1587547304326

Plane carrying medical supplies from Turkey reaches Islamabad

DNA ISLAMABAD: Turkey has donated protective equipment, including 20,000 N-95 masks and 18500 safety gowns,Read More

1

Bilawal phones British HC Christian Turner to discuss COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, APR 18 (DNA) –Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari spoke to British HighRead More

  • Chinese doctors leave today after sharing expertise with Pakistan to help fight COVID-19

  • CGSS experts discuss fruitful recommendations for uplifting lockdown

  • Air Chief expresses grief over the tragic air crash

  • Mayor distributes masks, PPE among MCI staff

  • EU launches “Team Europe” package

  • Iran sanctions must be lifted to avoid humanitarian disaster: Nafisa

  • FM Qureshi holds telephonic talk with Singaporean counterpart

  • Climate Change a pandemic in the making, but not taken seriously: experts

    • Comments are Closed