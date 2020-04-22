Plane carrying medical supplies from Turkey reaches Islamabad

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Turkey has donated protective equipment, including 20,000 N-95 masks and 18500 safety gowns, for Pakistani doctors working in hospitals for treatment of Corona-infected patients.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, a Turkish jet carrying these items reached Islamabad on Wednesday.

Ambassador of Turkey was present on the occasion of handing over of equipment to Pakistani authorities.

Meanwhile 133 Turkish citizens flew back today. Ambassador of Turkey Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul saw them off. In his Tweet the ambassador hoped that these people will soon come back to their second home i.e Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistani authorities for facilitating safe return of Turkish cizitens. DNA