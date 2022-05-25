Institutions shouldn’t make decision to placate people resorting to pressure tactics: Maryam

LAHORE, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice

president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday while appealing that the

institutions should not make decision to placate people resorting t

pressure tactics said that that it would be the best decision if the

establishment would work within the ambit of constitution.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday, she said that the

judiciary should also deal with this fitna as the holy Qur an commands.



The PML-N vice president said that her party respects Supreme Court s

decision, ordering the government to allow PTI to organise long march at

a ground between H-9 and G-9 areas of the federal capital.



“The decision is basically a safe exit for them. Their lawyer kept

saying in court that they wanted a specific ground which can only hold

10,000 people. To this, the government lawyer repeatedly said the ground

can only hold 10,000 people but PTI knew they cannot produce more people

than that number so they insisted,” she added.



Regarding PTI’s talks with the government, Maryam Nawaz said that PML-N

leader Ayaz Sadiq was contacted by Asad Qasier and Fawad Chaudhry two

days ago for the talks and proposed that the government announce

elections time frame within 8 to 10 months to which Sadiq said that the

proposal would be laid before party supremo Nawaz Sharif.



The PML-N vice president further added that later, the PTI leadership

was informed that former PM Nawaz Sharif had rejected the proposal and

the PTI contacted establishment to play its role over the suggestion and

the establishment agreed to play its role without any guarantee.