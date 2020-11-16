Infinix Note 8 – Revamping the smartphone experience!

Infinix is renowned in Pakistan for bringing the latest technology for the masses and it’s all set to release its latest offering, the Infinix Note 8. Owning up to its predecessor Note 7,the Note 8 an upcoming deviceoffers Pakistan’s first 64MP quad rear cameras, supports ultra-night mode and steady video recordingexpected under30k price range. It’s anincredible phone inside out with6.95” dual Infinity-O HD+ display.

Powered by an upgraded MediaTekHelio G80 chipsetthat makes device incredibly fast and provides a smoothperformance which is known for power gaming with improved ANTUTU ranking.

The phone is surely going to demonstrate superior gaming performance in heavier games like PUBG, Call of Duty and Asphalt to name a few. Infinix Note 8’s AI based power management leads to even longer gameplay.It has 6GB of RAM & 128GB of internal storage. The other amazing feature is split screen with one-hand mode which enables multi-tasking.

The upcoming Infinix Note 8has64MP quad ultra HD camera thatsupports ultra-night mode and steady video recording which you can zoom up to 6X with crystal clear clarity. The new device also has 16MP front punch hole dual selfie camera which supports Eye focus and AI beauty recording mode. It has also improved AI document mode 2.0, faster debris removal technology.

Moving forward, the new device has 5200 mAh powerful batterywith unique power marathon technology to enhance battery performance. Which stays up to 45 hours call talk time, 141 hours music playback time, 1347 hours standby time and most important 17 hours gaming time. Isn’t amazing??? Not only this but, It supports super charge technology of 18W with type C and has Dual charge engine, 8 degree lower temperature during charging than last generation.

Who is excited for this upcoming Infinix Note 8 device?The company has yet to release the further information later. Stay tuned for more updates we will be revealing soon!!