Bilawal, Fazl, Maryam cry foul over GB election results

ISLAMABAD, NOV 16 (DNA) – Reacting to Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) election results, the main opposition parties including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl group and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have rejected the results by saying that the elections were rigged massively.

It is pertinent here to mention that PTI won the most seats in Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly elections – held on Sunday – but failed to win an outright majority. Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said that ‘my election has been stolen’.

The PPP chairman took to Twitter and said he will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his tweet said: “My election has been stolen. I will be joining the people of Gilgit-Baltistan in their protest shortly”

On the other hand, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl group chief Maulana Fazalur Rehman has also rejected the results of the Gilgit-Baltistan elections. He accused that the history of 2018 general elections was repeated in GB and vowed to take the matter in the next meeting of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – an alliance of the opposition parties.

“We will make a future course of strategy on GB election results in the PDM meeting,” he said. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Monday said that it is shameful for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to not get a simple majority in Gilgit-Baltistan elections despite use of full state machinery and institutions.

Maryam Nawaz, in a series of tweets, said that neither PTI had any existence earlier in Gilgit-Baltistan nor does it has now and the few seats PTI got in this elections were because of rigging in the elections. She further said that PTI will form government with the help of crunches just like it formed government in Punjab and Centre despite not having a simple majority.

Maryam also addressed the people of Gilgit-Baltistan through her tweet that they must not lose their courage. “This wall of sand is about to fall and show of puppet is about to be over,” said the PML-N leader.

Earlier in the day, spokesperson Gilgit-Baltistan government Faizullah Firaq had rejected rigging allegations leveled by the former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Gilgit-Baltistan general elections.

Unofficial results showed that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took lead in Gilgit-Baltistan election 2020 by grabbing victory in 10 constituencies followed by seven seats won by independent candidates out of 23 seats of the region’s Legislative Assembly.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to win three seats, PML-N bagged two seats, while Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimen (MWM) won one seat. = DNA

