Indonesian envoy meets ASEAN committee chairman
DNA
ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, S.H., L.L.M. paid a courtesy call on the Chairman ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), Dato Mahmud Saidin, High Commissioner of Brunei, at Embassy of Brunei Darussalam, Islamabad.
Both the dignitaries spent some time together and discussed matters of mutual interest.
(Next News) PM Imran to inaugurate Hassanabdal railway station »
Related News
Indonesian envoy meets ASEAN committee chairman
DNA ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, S.H., L.L.M. paid a courtesy call onRead More
Pakistan keen to strengthen economic, political ties with friends: President
ISLAMABAD, NOV 03 (DNA) – President Dr Arif Alvi has said Pakistan wants to further strengthenRead More
Comments are Closed