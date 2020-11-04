Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indonesian envoy meets ASEAN committee chairman

November 4, 2020
ISLAMABAD:  Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio, S.H., L.L.M. paid a courtesy call on the Chairman ASEAN Committee in Islamabad (ACI), Dato Mahmud Saidin, High Commissioner of Brunei, at Embassy of Brunei Darussalam, Islamabad.

Both the dignitaries spent some time together and discussed matters of mutual interest.

