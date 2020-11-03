Indian troops’ firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR

Rawalpindi : Unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) left a 45-year-old man injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the injured man was evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

“Pakistan Army, responding to unprovoked Indian [firing], targeted Indian post which [had] initiated fire,” said ISPR in its statement.

Meanwhile, according to a Foreign Office statement issued last month, India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations, resulting in the loss of 19 lives and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians.