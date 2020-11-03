Indian troops’ firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR
Rawalpindi : Unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) left a 45-year-old man injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday.
According to the military’s media wing, the injured man was evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.
“Pakistan Army, responding to unprovoked Indian [firing], targeted Indian post which [had] initiated fire,” said ISPR in its statement.
Meanwhile, according to a Foreign Office statement issued last month, India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations, resulting in the loss of 19 lives and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians.
Related News
Indian troops’ firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR
Rawalpindi : Unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Bagsar Sector along the Line of ControlRead More
Pakistan rejects India’s unwarranted statement on Gilgit-Baltistan
DNA ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian Defence Minister’s unwarranted comments regarding Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).Read More
Comments are Closed