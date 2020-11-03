Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Indian troops’ firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR

| November 3, 2020
316679_8512109_updates

Rawalpindi : Unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Bagsar Sector along the Line of Control (LoC) left a 45-year-old man injured, the Inter-Services Public Relations said Tuesday.

According to the military’s media wing, the injured man was evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical care.

“Pakistan Army, responding to unprovoked Indian [firing], targeted Indian post which [had] initiated fire,” said ISPR in its statement.

Meanwhile, according to a Foreign Office statement issued last month, India has committed 2,580 ceasefire violations, resulting in the loss of 19 lives and serious injuries to 199 innocent civilians.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

316679_8512109_updates

Indian troops’ firing along LoC leaves 45-year-old injured: ISPR

Rawalpindi : Unprovoked firing by Indian troops in Bagsar Sector along the Line of ControlRead More

11

Pakistan rejects India’s unwarranted statement on Gilgit-Baltistan

DNA ISLAMABAD – Pakistan categorically rejected the Indian Defence Minister’s unwarranted comments regarding Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).Read More

  • TPL Trakker Launches TrakkerPro – an Industry-First in Stolen Vehicle Recovery

  • PM Imran rolls out power relief package for industries

  • PDM’s Minar-e-Pakistan rally to be referendum against rulers: Sanaullah

  • APNS President, Secretary General express grief over demise of Dr. Aijaz Hasan Qureshi

  • COMSTECH, MoFA launch consortium of excellence

  • IUCPSS, PCHR to bridge gap among academia, parliamentarians

  • PAKISTAN NAVY WINS NATIONAL SAILING CHAMPIONSHIP HELD AT PAKISTAN NAVY AQUATIC CLUB KARACHI

  • Firdous Ashiq Awan stands accused of contempt, should not be in cabinet, Punjab AG says

    • Comments are Closed