Indian Army initiates unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC

| June 9, 2020
Indian Army troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Jandrot Sector along Line of Control targeting civilian population.

According to the DG ISPR, due to Indian troops’ indiscriminate fire in Dera Sher Khan, Sandhara and Bamroch villages, four innocent civilians including two women two children critically injured.

Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian posts which initiated fire.

Injured citizens evacuated to nearby medical facility. Injured include Nasreen, age 26 years, Sandhara village; Rabia, 24, Momna, 7, Dera Sher Khan and Munshi, 7 from Bamroch village.

