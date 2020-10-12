India using terrorists groups to de-stabilize neighbors: Rehman

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12 (DNA) – Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik says India has turned into a hub of Daesh operators working with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, endangering peace in South Asian region.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, he said that 44 Indian banks have been flagged in connection with transactions by Indian entities and individuals in a set of Suspicious Activity Reports filed by US banks with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network.

He regretted that in spite of that FATF is reluctant to take any action against India. He urged the UN, US, and FATF to take the notice of these suspicious transactions through Indian banks. He said that India is using Daesh terrorists against Pakistan, China, and other neighboring countries.

He said US magazine has also confirmed that Daesh has stronghold in India. The Chairman of Senate Standing committee on interior said India has a covert plan to continue proxy wars through extremist groups on its side against Pakistan, Afghanistan, and China and other countries.

He said Indian intelligence agencies are providing training to these terrorists at five different locations. The senator said that the recent wave of sectarian hatred is a pre-planned conspiracy of Indian spy agency RAW to weaken Pakistan.

Rehman Malik said India is trying to undermine Pakistan army by propagating against it in Indian media and other like-minded media houses hired for this purpose. = DNA

