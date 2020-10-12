Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Senator Sherry Rehman questions legality of PM’s Tiger Force

| October 12, 2020
100

ISLAMABAD, OCT 12 (DNA) – PPP Senator Sherry Rehman has questioned the legality of the PM’s Tiger Force. “Why in the existence of [a] full government including deputy commissioners is the government asking a politically tagged force to monitor and check prices of food and other items,” she asked in a tweet on Monday.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked the Tiger Force to check prices of food items such as lentils, flour, sugar and ghee in their localities and post them on their portal, adding that he will discuss the mechanism at a convention in Islamabad next week.

Senator Rehman called this a “recipe for rampant abuse”. Earlier this week, the PM had also announced that the government will use all of its resources to bring down food prices in the country from Monday onward.

He had promised that the government will devise a strategy for this purpose. The premier assured that the government will also investigate if the hike has been caused by an increase in international prices for palm oil, lentils or any other item.

 

The Tiger Force is a force of volunteers formed to combat the novel coronavirus. In case a curfew or lockdown is imposed in the country, the volunteers will distribute ration bags among people. It is also responsible for identifying hoarders.

The force has the highest number of volunteers from Punjab amounting to over 600,000 followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the government, volunteers of the force are responsible for helping at the quarantine centres in their districts and cities. They are responsible for spreading awareness regarding precautionary measures to be taken against the deadly virus and lead the funeral of residents who have died of the coronavirus.

They also help the government identify the needy people. The opposition had disapproved of the establishment of the force calling it a “political gimmick”. = DNA

===========================

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

DNA 12-11

FM Qureshi inaugurates foreign office media centre

DNA ISLAMABAD, OCT 12  –  Pursuant to Vision FO series of initiatives, Foreign Minister MakhdoomRead More

DNA 12-12

Amb. Khokhar presents credentials to UNIDO DG

VIENNA (DNA) -Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher presented his credentials as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to theRead More

  • India using terrorists groups to de-stabilize neighbors: Rehman

  • Senator Sherry Rehman questions legality of PM’s Tiger Force

  • Youth have a vital role in country’s progress, prosperity: AJK president

  • SC issues notice to PM Imran over attending lawyers’ event

  • SHC stays execution of Baldia factory fire case convicts

  • Finance Ministry hoping Pakistan will evade FATF blacklist

  • All genuine demands of TTS faculty will be fulfilled: Chairman HEC

  • Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission’s delegation meets Hafeez Shaikh

    • Comments are Closed