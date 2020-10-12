Amb. Khokhar presents credentials to UNIDO DG

VIENNA (DNA) -Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher presented his credentials as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) based in Vienna to Mr. Li Yong, Director General.

Ambassador Khokher and Director General Li Yong had a detailed exchange of views on the mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and UNIDO.

Director General Li Yong appreciated Pakistan’s long standing support to UNIDO and assured of UNIDO’s full cooperation for sustainable and inclusive industrial development of Pakistan.

Ambassador Khokher acknowledged the support of UNIDO for implementing many projects in Pakistan aimed at indigenous capacity building and technical assistance in various sectors. UNIDO has assisted Pakistan for increasing competitiveness of industrial products through testing, monitoring, standardization and certification for conformity assessment.

Ambassador Khoker solicited support of UNIDO to further promote Biomass Gasification Technology (BGT) for power generation, establishment of Investment and Technology Promotion Office (ITPO) and Industrial Intelligence and Governance Unit in Pakistan.