India using terrorism as state policy to destabilize Pakistan: FO

Aisha says Pakistan had proposed to declare four Indian nationals as terrorists under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List as they were providing financial, technical and material support to TTP and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqi has said that India is “using terrorism as a state policy” to destabilise Pakistan and other neighbouring countries. She added India supports terrorist groups and banned outfits for carrying out terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

In a statement on Wednesday, she said Pakistan had proposed to declare four Indian nationals as terrorists under the United Nations 1267 Sanctions List as they were providing financial, technical and material support to terrorist groups including TTP, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and others.

She said that the individuals were identified as Venumadhav Dongara, Ajoy Mistry, Gobinda Patnaik, and Angara Appaji.

Aisha maintained that the UNSC Sanctions Committee objected to declaring Dongara as a terrorist. The spokesperson observed that Pakistan hopes the listing requests of other three Indian nationals will be given due consideration in an objective and transparent manner.

She said India took advantage of regional situation and promoted terrorism inside Pakistan by providing training and financial support to terrorist groups to kill innocent people in Pakistan.

She said these Indian nationals are now residing in India with impunity which indicates Pakistan’s position that India is a state that sponsors terrorism.