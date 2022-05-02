Imran Khan renames long march as slavery unacceptable march

ISLAMABAD, May 02 (DNA): Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran

Khan has given a message to his nation in which he said that those

people cherish freedom who have faced slavery.

According to details, the Chairman PTI has named the long march as

slavery unacceptable march.

The former Prime Minister Imran Khan also said that he was stunned when

contents of the secret letter were put in front of him.

The cricketer turned politician said that he will soon announce the date

of this historical march.

According to PTI leader Mussarat Jamsheed Cheema, the party’s

Vice-President Shah Mehmood Qureshi will head the committee while Raja

Yasir Humaiyu will be deputy convener of the 11-member coordination

team.

Yasmin Rashid has been appointed as coordinator for Lahore division

while Sadaqat Abbasi will look over Rawalpindi division for Islamabad

long march, he added.

It it pertinent to mention here that the registration process of PTI

workers has been initiated in Lahore as the call for the slavery

unacceptable march is given by the party leadership.

According to details, PTI leadership is still standing their ground on

the fact that they will take two million people with them to Islamabad.

In accordance to this, Fawad Chaudhry, in a tweet, gave a call to all

the workers of the PTI youth wing to be on their toes.

The former minister for information and broadcasting also said that the

people should carry the national flags and initiate the long march. DNA

