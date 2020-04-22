Imran Khan, President Trump discuss COVID-19 pandemic related challenges

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 (DNA) – The two leaders discussed COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, its implications on global economy, and ways to mitigate its impact. They also exchanged views on regional issues and further strengthening of Pakistan-U.S. cooperation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan conveyed sympathies and condolences on the loss of so many precious lives in the U.S. due to coronavirus.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to contain the spread of the virus. He emphasized that Pakistan was facing a dual challenge of overcoming the pandemic and saving people, particularly the most vulnerable segments of the population, from hunger due to lockdown. He underlined that the government had put together a US$ 8 billion package to support the affected people and businesses.

While thanking President Trump for the U.S. support in the IMF and other fora, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it would provide necessary fiscal space to Pakistan and help in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Prime Minister’s call for “Global Initiative on Debt Relief” for the developing countries is in the same context.

In the regional context, Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted Pakistan’s steadfast support for a peaceful and stable Afghanistan and the importance of political settlement.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for facilitation of the Afghan peace process and underscored the importance of next steps leading to the earliest commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations.

President Trump appreciated Prime Minister’s telephone call and expression of support for the U.S. efforts to combat COVID-19. He also reassured of U.S. support to Pakistan in the efforts to combat COVID-19 including by making available ventilators as well as in the economic arena.

Having learned about testing of Prime Minister Imran Khan, President Trump offered to send the latest rapid testing machine for COVID-19 to the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister thanked him for the gesture.=DNA

