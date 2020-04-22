Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Coronavirus: Ethiopian pop star donates house to help Covid-19 response

| April 22, 2020
1

Hemelmal Abate is among a number of Ethiopians who have donated properties to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The are responding to the government’s call for help to stop the spread of the virus.

Many buildings are being converted into quarantine centres to help Addis Ababa deal with the infections.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has asked Ethiopians to help out in any way they can.

WORLD No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

Australia lorry crash: Four police officers killed in Melbourne

Canberra, APR 22 –  Four Australian police officers have been killed in a crash involving aRead More

1

Imran Khan, President Trump discuss COVID-19 pandemic related challenges

ISLAMABAD, APR 22 (DNA) – The two leaders discussed COVID-19 pandemic related challenges, its implicationsRead More

  • Coronavirus: Ethiopian pop star donates house to help Covid-19 response

  • Coronavirus: South Africa deploys 70,000 troops to enforce lockdown

  • Coronavirus: Romania hands out steep lockdown fines

  • Kenya hunts those filmed fleeing coronavirus quarantine centre

  • Coronavirus: US health official warns of dangerous second wave

  • Chinese city near Russian border imposes lockdown

  • President Masood lauds efficient COVID response by AJK government

  • Pakistan must strategize for its place in imminent new world order: Analysts

    • Comments are Closed