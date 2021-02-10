Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

IIOJ&K becomes a terrible example of extra judicial killings: Gandapur

| February 10, 2021
Islamabad, 10 Feb 2021 : Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur says India’s state institutions have become agents of Hindutva ideology of RSS, unleashing illegitimate atrocities on innocent people of the illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmiris.

He made these remarks in connection with the death anniversary of Muhammad Afzal Guru, who was secretly hanged to death by India in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on 9th February, in 2013.

The Minister said the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has become a terrible example of extra judicial killings, where the Indian government is rewarding its Law Enforcement Agencies’ officials, involved in fake encounters.

He said there are thousands of unmarked graves of innocent Kashmiris in the occupied valley which were also pointed out by the human rights organizations.

