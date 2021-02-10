COVID-19: 1,072 new cases, 62 deaths recorded in a day
ISLAMABAD : Pakistan has recorded 62 more coronavirus-related deaths in past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,128.
According to the latest statistics of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the COVID-19 has claimed 62 more lives and 1,072 fresh infections were reported.
The total count of active cases is 30,512.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), with fresh inclusion of the infections in the country the national tally of cases now currently stands at 557,591.
A total of 31,713 tests were conducted across the country during this period. Overall 514,951 people have recovered from the deadly disease so far while 8,288,091 samples have been tested thus far.
