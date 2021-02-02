Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Igloo Cafe attracts tourists in conflict-hit Kashmir

| February 2, 2021
SRINAGAR – Tourists are flocking to the one of its kind Igloo Cafe in Indian-administered Kashmir, giving a ray of hope for the revival of tourism in the conflict-hit disputed region.

The new attraction inside an igloo in Gulmarg, a popular skiing destination in the region, serves hot food and tea on tables made of snow.

Syed Waseem Shah, a hotelier, took inspiration for the cafe located outside his Kolahoi Green Heights hotel from Iglu-Dorf, an igloo village with hotels and restaurants in Zermatt, Switzerland.

“It is in the Guinness Book of World Records. The igloo there was 42 feet wide, and it really amazed me. I wanted to build a similar one here, and this winter I finally did it,” he told Anadolu Agency.

The igloo measures 22 feet in diameter (7 meters), is 12.5 feet (3.81 meters) high and holds four tables with enough room for up to 16 guests at a time.

Shah explained that the cafe took around 15 days and 20 workers to build, and sees about 500 visitors each day. “We started on Jan. 25, and are hopeful to continue till March 5, if weather conditions remain cold,” he said.

Igloo Cafe attracts tourists in conflict-hit Kashmir

SRINAGAR – Tourists are flocking to the one of its kind Igloo Cafe in Indian-administered Kashmir,

