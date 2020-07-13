President Alvi urges world to take notice of Indian barbarism in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the international community to take notice of the increasing barbarism over Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In his statement issued in connection with the Youm-e-Shuhda Kashmir, the president regretted over silence of the world over IoK situation.

Paying tributes to the martyrs, President Arif Alvi said that the people of Kashmir will get their right to self-determination and their struggle will not go in vain.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also paid tribute to the 22 sons of Jammu and Kashmir “whose courage in the face of brutal Dogra forces regalvanized a decades old struggle for self-determination in 1931; an inalienable right Kashmiris continue to die for to this day.”

On 13th July 1931, the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra Rule.

The APHC has appealed to the people to conduct a march towards the Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar on the day where the martyrs of 1931 are buried.