ICCI, Pakistan HVACR Society sign MoU for collaboration

ISLAMABAD, NOV 30 (DNA) – The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and Pakistan HVACR Society have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration on initiatives that would promote the interests of business community and local industry.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President ICCI and Khurram R. Malick, President, Pakistan HVACR Society signed the MoU during a ceremony held at ICCI. Abdul Rehman Khan, Vice President ICCI, Saif ur Rehman Khan, Khalid Chaudhry and others were also present at the occasion.

By signing the MoU, both sides have agreed to collaborate on resource sharing for seminars, trainings and workshops for members of the business community. Both sides shall help each other in enhancing the participation of the business community in workshops, conferences and exhibitions arranged by either party.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that by formulating more conducive business policies, Pakistan could witness an industrial revolution in the next decade.

He said that the PM’s construction package has given a boost to construction activities as many big construction projects have been started across the country. He said that in these conditions, the role of Pakistan HVACR Society has assumed additional significance to promote energy efficiency in new buildings. He said that installation of energy efficient heating, ventilation, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems would save sufficient energy and prove more cost effective for the investors.

He said that ICCI was planning to organize an industrial expo and Pakistan HVACR Society should encourage its members to participate in it. He said that ICCI in consultation with Pakistan HVACR Society would also form a HVACR Committee to promote the business interests of this sector. He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Pakistan HVACR Society for creating better awareness in the business community about the benefits of using energy efficient systems in business and industrial establishments.

Khurram R. Malick, President, Pakistan HVACR Society expressing his views said that his Society in collaboration with ICCI would guide investors for constructing energy efficient buildings. He said that there was no international testing lab in Pakistan for HVACR systems and stressed that the government should arrange a testing lab that would also help in promoting the export of HVACR systems.

He said that HVACR Society has contributed to upgrading the technical lab in a college in Lahore and was now working on a similar project in Karachi to produce skilled manpower for businesses and industries.

Both sides also discussed collaboration on many initiatives that would be helpful in promoting the interests of businesses and industries.=DNA

===============