ICCI calls for implementation of new rent control act in courts

ISLAMABAD, MAR 19 /DNA/ – Jamshed Akhtar Sheikh, Acting President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) said that the government has passed an amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad through the parliament but it is not being implemented in the courts as yet due to which the traders are facing problems.

He appealed to the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court to issue directions to the lower courts for implementation of the new rent control act so that the rent disputes of the traders could be resolved expeditiously and they could fully focus on promoting trade activities. He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremony of City Linkers Estate Office at Karachi Company G-9 Markaz, Islamabad hosted by ICCI Executive Member Akhtar Abbasi and Rashid Abbasi.

ICCI Vice President Fahim Khan, President All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran Ajmal Baloch, Former Presidents ICCI Zafar Bakhtari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi & Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Former Senior Vice Presidents ICCI Khalid Chaudhry and Tahir Abbasi, Former Vice President ICCI Ashfaq Hussain Chatha as well as Asghar Abbasi, Shahid Abbasi, Hafiz Usman, Imtiaz Abbasi and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Ajmal Baloch, President, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran said that for the last 40 years, the traders of Islamabad have been demanding the promulgation of a balanced rent control act and the present government has passed a new rent law to address their long standing demand.

However, traders will only benefit from the new rent law when it is implemented in courts. He appealed the Islamabad High Court to play a role for enforcement of new rent law in the lower courts so that the traders could try to promote business activities with a sense of better security.

Former Presidents ICCI Zafar Bakhtawari, Mohammad Ejaz Abbasi and Sardar Yasar Ilyas Khan said in their speeches that in the absence of a rent law, rent disputes were on the rise in the federal capital and incidents of forced evictions of some traders were also occurring which were a source of great concern for the trading community.

However, now that a new rent law has been enacted, it is very important that it should be implemented in the courts to decide the rent disputes so that the trading community can fully benefit from it.=DNA

