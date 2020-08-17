Polio campaign begins in Balochistan, AJK

QUETTA, AUG 17 (DNA) – The sub-national polio eradication campaign begins in Balochistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Monday to vaccinate children under the age of five years.

According to an official of Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme, total 130 districts are being covered across the country to vaccinate 34 million children as the campaign has already started in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

He said that in order to build immunity amongst susceptible children, vaccinators will also administer Vitamin A supplements to children who are between 6-59 months of age. = DNA

