HEC announces phase III of post-doctoral fellowship

| February 15, 2021
ISLAMABAD, FEB 15 (DNA) – The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has announced Phase-III of Post-Doctoral Fellowship Programme for Pakistani and Azad Jammu and Kashmir nationals.

According to HEC on Sunday, the applications had been invited from PhD degree holders of HEC recognised local or international universities.

The candidate must be a regular employee of public/private sector HEC recognised university /DAI or public sector Research & Development organisation recognised by Pakistani Council of Science & Technology, it mentioned.

For further information the applicants may visit www.hec.gov.pk/site/postdoc. HEC also announced 15th April 2021 as deadline for the submission of applications.

The candidates are directed to submit online applications through research hec.gov.pk.=DNA

