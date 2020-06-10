Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hearing against Meesha Shafi defamation suit adjourned till June 22

| June 10, 2020
LAHORE (Dna) – The hearing of the defamation suit of Rs 100 million against singer Meesha Shafi has been adjourned till June 22. The lawyers of both parties did not appear in court due to the coronavirus situation.

According to details, the hearing was presided over by Additional Session Judge Amjad Ali Shah. Meesha Shafi’s lawyer Saqib Jilani and Ali Zafar’s lawyer Hisham Ahmad Khan did not appear in court due to the dangers of corona virus.

Singer Meesha Shafi’s mother, actress Saba Hameed, has already recorded a statement in favor of her daughter.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 22 and summoned other witnesses involved in the case for the next hearing.

