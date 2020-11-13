Health officials recommend sealing six more Islamabad schools

The district health office of Islamabad has requested the district administration to seal six schools in the capital after teachers and students there contracted the coronavirus.

In a letter, the health office stated that these these schools had reported coronavirus cases and therefore should be shut down:

Islamabad Model College (girls campus) F-6/2

Islamabad Model College (boys campus) G-7/4

Islamabad Model College F6/3

Islamabad Model College (girls campus) 1-10/4

Islamabad Model College Golra

Bahali Institute H-8/4

The district health officer has recommend shutting these schools for a week for disinfection and to trace contacts. Seven other schools that were preciously closed down have been allowed to reopen.

Earlier this week, authorities sealed four educational institutes in the city after COVID-19 cases were reported there.

As of Friday morning, Pakistan has reported 352,296 cases of coronavirus, out of which 321,563 people have recovered. In the last 24 hours, over 2,304 new cases were reported and 37 people lost their lives to the virus.

Experts have warned that Pakistan is currently experiencing a second wave of the coronavirus as cases are rising steadily.