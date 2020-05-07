Hamamad Azhar outlines plans to gradually reopen industries

ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has outlines plans to gradually reopen industries on Thursday.

In a media briefing, after National Coordination Committee meeting regarding COVID-19, in Islamabad on Thursday, that it has been unanimously decided to open allied industries of the construction sector, which include paint and pipe mills, tiles, electrical and industry and hardware stores across Pakistan.

Hamad Azhar said that the shops of essential commodities have already been opened and pipe mills, paint manufacturing, ceramics, tile shops will now open. In addition, electrical cable, steel and aluminum shops will open.