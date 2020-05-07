Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Hamamad Azhar outlines plans to gradually reopen industries

| May 7, 2020
hammamad

ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has outlines plans to gradually reopen industries on Thursday.

In a media briefing, after National Coordination Committee meeting regarding COVID-19, in Islamabad on Thursday, that it has been unanimously decided to open allied industries of the construction sector, which include paint and pipe mills, tiles, electrical and industry and hardware stores across Pakistan.

Hamad Azhar said that the shops of essential commodities have already been opened and pipe mills, paint manufacturing, ceramics, tile shops will now open. In addition, electrical cable, steel and aluminum shops will open.

The minister said that the hardware stores will also open, while shops in markets and neighborhoods have also been allowed to open. “Shops will be closed 2 days a week,” he said.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

_112186005_mediaitem112186004

Ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn charges of lying to FBI dropped

The US Department of Justice is dropping the criminal charges against former national security adviserRead More

lll

Patients suffering from other diseases being ignored due to coronavirus: Dr Faisal

ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Prime Minister s Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal on Thursday said thatRead More

  • Hamamad Azhar outlines plans to gradually reopen industries

  • Coronavirus death toll reaches 564 in Pakistan, 24,073 persons infected so far

  • Markets to open for five days a week: Asad Umar

  • EU extends Rs 26 bln COVID-19 package

  • Pak, Uzbekistan ties to be cemented further

  • Prime Minister Imran Khan’s telephone call with President of Nigeria

  • Govt alive to issues of newspaper hawkers: Bapi

  • Sterilisation gates in Makkah, Madina Haram installed

    • Comments are Closed