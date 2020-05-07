Hamamad Azhar outlines plans to gradually reopen industries
ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar has outlines plans to gradually reopen industries on Thursday.
In a media briefing, after National Coordination Committee meeting regarding COVID-19, in Islamabad on Thursday, that it has been unanimously decided to open allied industries of the construction sector, which include paint and pipe mills, tiles, electrical and industry and hardware stores across Pakistan.
Hamad Azhar said that the shops of essential commodities have already been opened and pipe mills, paint manufacturing, ceramics, tile shops will now open. In addition, electrical cable, steel and aluminum shops will open.
The minister said that the hardware stores will also open, while shops in markets and neighborhoods have also been allowed to open. “Shops will be closed 2 days a week,” he said.
