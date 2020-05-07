Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Patients suffering from other diseases being ignored due to coronavirus: Dr Faisal

| May 7, 2020
ISLAMABAD (Dna) – Prime Minister s Focal Person on COVID-19 Dr Faisal on Thursday said that the patients suffering from other diseases were being ignored due to novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a media briefing, after National Coordination Committee meeting regarding COVID-19, in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that the prevention of coronavirus is in our hands.

The focal person urged the people adopt precautionary measures. “We have ventilators and other facilities otherwise the pandemic would get out of our hands.”

Dr Faisal said undoubtedly, tally of corona cases has gone up in the country, which has put some pressure on our health system, but it should be clear that our health system has the capacity to handle the situation and we have yet not reached to a saturated point.

He urged people to observe social distancing and SOPs recommended by the government for the containment of the pandemic.

