H.E. Mr. Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark calls on Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB

| August 13, 2020
Islamabad, August 13, 2020: H.E. Mr. Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan called on Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau at NAB Headquarters here today and discussed matters of mutual interest.

 

Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau at NAB apprised H.E. Mr. Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark about NAB’s National Anti Corruption Strategy in order to eradicate corruption from Pakistan and remarkable efforts to nab the corrupt elements as per law.

 

H.E. Mr. Rolf Michael Hay Pereira Holmboe, Ambassador of Denmark to Pakistan lauded NAB’s excellent performance of NAB under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in order to make Pakistan corruption free through concerted efforts to eradicate corruption from Pakistan.

