PepsiCo Pakistan distributes 10 million meals nationwide

13 August 2020, : As part of its ‘Millions of Meals’ campaign, PepsiCo Pakistan has so far distributed over 10 million meals as part of its ongoing COVID-19 disaster relief efforts. ‘Millions of Meals’ is an inclusive, nationwide disaster relief program making millions of meals available to the communities most impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The 10 million meal milestone has been achieved within four months of the campaign launch and was made possible by the on-ground support of reputable charitable organizations. PepsiCo has also partnered with the Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Program to ensure access to the most vulnerable communities in urgent need of nutrition.



As economic activity decelerated during the COVID-19 epidemic and an increasing number of people were faced with loss of income and earning opportunities. In these circumstances, the need for providing meals to underprivileged communities became the foremost requirement. PepsiCo Pakistan announced the launch of ‘Millions of Meals’ program at the onset of the crisis, and with the support of The PepsiCo Foundation, the philanthropic arm of PepsiCo, committed funding of over US$1.4 million to provide meals to those in urgent need of sustenance.



Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO PepsiCo Pakistan and Afghanistan said, “I am very proud to share that the ‘Millions of Meals’ campaign has already distributed over 10 million meals. With the help of our partners, we have ensured access of the program to all provinces and almost all the districts of Pakistan. We have specifically targeted maximum reach to less accessible areas and to marginalized communities. We are committed to helping our communities through these unprecedented times.”



The ‘Millions of Meals’ program is rooted in PepsiCo’s global vision of ‘Winning with Purpose’, the company’s commitment to do good for the planet and the communities it operates in. The Millions of Meals program is one example of how PepsiCo is providing critical support to communities affected by COVID-19 around the world. PepsiCo together with the PepsiCo Foundation has invested more than $60 million globally and has delivered over 100 million nutritious meals globally to at-risk populations.