Sunday, October 10, 2021
Main Menu

Govt working on projects to revive country’s economy: Tarin

| October 10, 2021

Islamabad : Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin says the present government is working on short, medium and long-term projects to revive economy of the country.

Addressing a dinner hosted by Institute of Business Administration, University of Punjab in Lahore, he said that all the stakeholders were taken on board for success of the development projects and implementation of these projects would definitely strengthen the country’s overall economy.

Shaukat Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken scores of initiatives to improve financial condition and living standard of poor segments of society.

About Kamyab Pakistan programme, the Finance Minister said around four million families would benefit from this mega project.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Govt working on projects to revive country’s economy: Tarin

Islamabad : Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin says the present government is working on short,Read More

Industrialists demand a new industrial estate in region to boost exports

ISLAMABAD, OCT 9 /DNA/ – A delegation of Islamabad Industrial Association (IIA) led by itsRead More

Comments are Closed