Govt working on projects to revive country’s economy: Tarin

Islamabad : Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin says the present government is working on short, medium and long-term projects to revive economy of the country.

Addressing a dinner hosted by Institute of Business Administration, University of Punjab in Lahore, he said that all the stakeholders were taken on board for success of the development projects and implementation of these projects would definitely strengthen the country’s overall economy.

Shaukat Tarin said Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken scores of initiatives to improve financial condition and living standard of poor segments of society.

About Kamyab Pakistan programme, the Finance Minister said around four million families would benefit from this mega project.