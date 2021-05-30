Govt taking steps to transform police stations into centers of justice for common man: Mehmood

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mehmood Khan paid surprise visits to Faqirabad and Khazana police stations Peshawar.

On this occasion, he checked registers and other records of these police stations, met with the detainees there and got information from them about the conduct of the police.

The Chief Minister expressed displeasure over the non-functioning of CCTV cameras and poor sanitation situation in Khazana Police Station.

Mahmood khan directed the relevant quarters of police to submit him a detailed report on the non-functioning of CCTV cameras in police stations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the present government is taking steps to transform the police stations into centers of justice for common man.