Govt has been successful in creating peace in society: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 09 (DNA) – Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said the government has been successful in creating peace and harmony in the society by pursuing dialogue and inclusiveness.

He was speaking at an International Conference titled ‘An Inclusive and Peaceful Society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Information Minister said government has achieved this under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the help of religious leaders. He said Pakistan has almost been successful in overcoming its financial, social and strategic challenges through promotion of inclusiveness.

Shibli Faraz said we have to make Pakistan a great country of great people where there is no place for hate, violence and extremism.

The Information Minister expressed his pleasure that the International Islamic University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission has prepared an action plan for promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan which will be implemented in next five years.

Appreciating the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of International Islamic University, Shibli Faraz said this consensus document provides us guidance to promote patriotism and manage difficult issues in a peaceful manner.

He stressed that the institutions of higher education should promote research to find solutions of problems. Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri said that students are the precious asset of the country.

Qasim Khan Suri said that using social media, these students can easily portray the soft image of the country before the world. =DNA

